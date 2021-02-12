Dr Nyaho Tamakloe dares Muntaka to explain why he withdrew bribery allegations against judges

Listen to article

Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe, a founding member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called on Minority Chief Whip Muntaka Mubarak to explain to Ghanaians why he withdrew allegations against the Supreme Court Judge.

The Asawase lawmaker had earlier in an interview revealed that a Supreme Court judge tried to bribe an NDC female Member of Parliament to vote for Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye in the speakership election against Alban Bagbin.

The Chief Justice commissioned an investigation into the allegations.

Muntaka subsequently issued an apology saying it was necessary for the protection of the working relationship between the legislature and the judiciary.

“Admittedly, because I did not specifically name any judge, this may have had the effect of scandalizing the judiciary in its entirety. This unintended consequence is deeply regretted”, he said.

The Lawmaker added that “I, therefore, wish to respectfully retract same and apologise for the harm done to the image and reputation of my Lord Justices of the Supreme Court and the Judiciary as a whole”.

“Based upon good counsel, I have also decided to let sleeping dogs lie and will consequently refrain from any further public commentary on the matter which, as I have indicated was originally reported to me by a female colleague Parliamentarian”.

But Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe was not impressed the MP could not stand his grounds saying such actions only emboldens impunity from people in authority.

“We don’t have leadership in this country at the moment. When somebody comes out, an MP comes out to say that he has evidence that somebody; an elected MP has been called by a member of the bench to influence her to vote one way or the other. Then after which we were all anxious to know who that person is and after which that same MP comes out to give us a different story then you should know that this country is in trouble.

“If an MP cannot be truthful and I challenge that MP, he should come out and let us know exactly what happened. If an MP can easily be persuaded to change his or her mind then this country has no future because the MPs are supposed to be the representatives of the people; the ordinary person on the street. If the ordinary person says this is man I want to lead me you don’t try to change it because when you change it will definitely blow up in your face.

“Mind you the person who started this whole thing, that lady is equally an MP if I’m not mistaken and I have told you members of Parliament are supposed to be the mouthpiece of the ordinary person in parliament and if they fail to do that then it tells you the whole system is useless and bogus”, he told Starr FM.