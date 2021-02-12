ModernGhanalogo

12.02.2021 Social News

Man found dead in Kasoa Ofaakor Central Mosque after prayers

Man identified as Emmanuel Kwame Badu was found dead after Isha prayers and before Fajr prayers at the Kasoa Ofaakor Central Mosque in Central Region.

Information gathered indicates that the late Emmanuel complained to the Imam about not feeling well and asked for permission to take a short nap in the mosque for the night till the following morning.

They returned to the mosque the next day to perform fajr only to find him lifeless so his demise was quickly reported to the police.

DSP Samuel Amofa, of the Kasoa Ofaakor police station, confirmed the incident to Kasapa FM news Yaw Boagyan in an interview.

It was explained that the mosque was disinfected before they could convey the body to the morgue.

“We inspected his bag and found his hospital card and some medicines which indicated that he was sick” DSP Samuel noted.

Though neither the police nor the Imam has not been able to trace his background, the body has been deposited at the Police Hospital for investigations.

