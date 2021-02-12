ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
12.02.2021 Crime & Punishment

Police probes Funny Face for unlawful discharge of firearms

Police probes Funny Face for unlawful discharge of firearms
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The Central Regional Police Command has assured the public of swift investigations into the alleged discharge of firearms without lawful authority by ace Comedian, Mr. Benson Boateng, also known as "Funny Face."

The Command is also investigating his alleged molestations by police officers dispatched to arrest him following a complaint by a resident of Kasoa in the Central Region about the alleged firing of a gun by Funny Face.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Irene Serwaah Oppong, Head of the Regional Public Affairs Unit disclosed this to the GNA Entertainment.

She explained that the Regional Command's attention was drawn to a video that had gone viral on social media with the caption: "I was brutally beaten by Kasoa police and arrested”.

In the said video, two police officers were seen attempting to arrest Mr. Boateng, but he resisted, DSP Oppong said.

DSP Oppong denied the allegations that the Comedian was brutalised by the police, saying "the Comedian failed to state the true facts of the case”.

Giving details about the incident, she said on Monday, February 8, 2021, the Millennium City Police Command received a complaint from Ex WO1 Charles Akwasi Owusu, a resident of Millennium City.

According to Owusu, at about 0330 hours, Funny Face went to his drinking spot and there was a misunderstanding between Funny Face and one Mr.James Akariboro, the bar attendant which led to a fight after which Funny Face rushed into his car for a pomp action gun and gave four warning shots.

Police officers were detailed to arrest funny Face but he resisted and moved towards his car.

According to DSP Oppong, the arresting officers applied the police minimum force required to effect the arrest and sent him to the Millennium City Police station where he was detained and granted police inquiry bail the following day.

---GNA

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Crime & Punishment
Modern Ghana Links
Washing bay labourer jailed five years for theft
12.02.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Police grab four over murder, possession of firearms
12.02.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Four fined for assaulting Police Officers in Sogakope
11.02.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Two suspected robbers killed in gun battle with police on Kaneshie-Odorkor highway
11.02.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Killer of Cape Coast Dance Hall Artiste remanded
10.02.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Robbers shoot three in Church at Atwima Koforidua
10.02.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Burkinabe market robbers arrested in Tumu
10.02.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Driver caged for defiling daughter
09.02.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Police nab armed robbery gang
09.02.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

We don't want clueless Helena Appiah as Amenfi East MCE agai...
21 minutes ago

Senior NPP member wants MP's ex-gratia scrapped
36 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line