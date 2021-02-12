ModernGhanalogo

12.02.2021 Health

Coronavirus: 12 more die, death toll now 494

Some 12 persons have succumbed to covid-19.

The death toll on Thursday has inched closer to half a thousand.

The new deaths pushed the country's death toll to 494, from a previous 482.

Additionally, the country has recorded 554 new infections from seven regions.

This has also pushed the active cases to 6,948 from a previous 6,938.

The new infections are from tests conducted as of February 07, 2021.

They are from the Greater Accra, Western, Eastern, Ashanti, Central, Upper West and Ahafo regions.

The latest update also disclosed that 532 more people have recovered, bringing the total of clinical recoveries and discharge to 66,115.

Currently, 113 of the active cases, it said, were in severe conditions, with 29 in critical condition. These cases are being managed in treatment sites, isolation centers across the country, while some were under home management, the GHS said.

Ghana has so far recorded a total of 73,557 cases of the virus since it confirmed its first two cases in March 2020.

Pillars holding Accra Conference Centre very weak — Ayorkor ...
35 minutes ago

COVID-19 vaccine costing Ghana US$200 million — GHS
35 minutes ago

