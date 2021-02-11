ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
11.02.2021 Social News

Bar operators in Akim Oda lament low patronage

Bar operators in Akim Oda lament low patronage
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Some bar operators in Akim Oda have bemoaned the low patronage of their drinking bars and spots saying it was leading to a gradual collapse of their businesses in the area.

The operators in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) noted that the situation was as a result of the closure of their facilities by government, in a bid to minimize the spread of the coronavirus disease.

"Due to the coronavirus restrictions, we have recorded low patronage, although we have put the necessary measures such as Veronica buckets filled with water, soap, thermometer gun and hand sanitizers in place, yet people do not come around like they used to," one of them said.

When GNA visited the Moonlight and Appeatus drinking bars, at Oda it was observed that the patronage was low and those present were adhering to the safety protocols especially social distancing.

Interacting with some residents, they said the restrictions by government had helped them cut down cost while others say, it had made life boring and unhappy.

—GNA

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
Labour Unions losing confidence in Labour Commission's neutrality – Participants
11.02.2021 | Social News
Abuakwa-North MP 'killers' finally get lawyer
11.02.2021 | Social News
Faulty trailer crashes give cars, students at Nsawam
11.02.2021 | Social News
Military to establish bases in 16 regions – Nitiwul
11.02.2021 | Social News
Prof Abeiku Blankson to speak at GIJ faculty research seminar
11.02.2021 | Social News
My wife’s alleged physical abuse, properties acquired false – Eugen Arhin
11.02.2021 | Social News
Tema Police declare war on landguards
11.02.2021 | Social News
Youth Unemployment remains a time bomb, waiting to explode
11.02.2021 | Social News
Kan Dapaah most incompetent National Security boss ever – Adam Bonaa
11.02.2021 | Social News
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Election Petition: We've have a strong case, we not relying ...
1 hour ago

Covid-19: We're not ready for closure of schools — Teachers
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line