ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
11.02.2021 Social News

Faulty trailer crashes give cars, students at Nsawam

Faulty trailer crashes give cars, students at Nsawam
Listen to article

A Daf CF 350 truck with registration number GT 9730-13, driving from Accra to Kumasi with two occupants, loaded with 850 bags of cement on Thursday morning crashed several cars including a school bus when its brake failed at Nsawam in the Eastern Region.

The incident occurred when the driver, Abugrago Apuying, 31 in charge of the cement truck on reaching a section of the road at Nsawam, while he was descending a slope, reportedly had his brake failed, crashing into several vehicles.

The affected vehicles which currently have been towed are: Daewoo Matiz taxi cab with registration number GT 5435-18, Hyundai Pajero S/wagon with registration number GR 7280-11, Kia Pride taxi cab with registration number GT 5720-W, Unidentified M/B Sprinter bus, and Hyundai H100 bus with registration number GE 2989-12.

211202154130-0g830n4ayt-accident-4-300x239

The Deputy Eastern Regional Police spokesman, Sgt, Francis Gomado who confirmed the incident, said the cargo truck lost control of its steering wheel and veered into the lane of the other vehicles leaving them no option other than to collide.

According to him, 15 pupils and one staff on board, their driver Samuel Darko aged 35, and their bus belonging to Sure Start International School, Nsawam were also involved.

All the vehicles were damaged whilst the pupils escaped unhurt but are currently being examined by medical personnel at Nsawam Government hospital.

Some of the passengers on board the other vehicles sustained injuries and were treated and discharged at the same hospital.

He said the Police have since commenced an investigation into the matter.

—Daily Guide

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
Labour Unions losing confidence in Labour Commission's neutrality – Participants
11.02.2021 | Social News
Abuakwa-North MP 'killers' finally get lawyer
11.02.2021 | Social News
Bar operators in Akim Oda lament low patronage
11.02.2021 | Social News
Military to establish bases in 16 regions – Nitiwul
11.02.2021 | Social News
Prof Abeiku Blankson to speak at GIJ faculty research seminar
11.02.2021 | Social News
My wife’s alleged physical abuse, properties acquired false – Eugen Arhin
11.02.2021 | Social News
Tema Police declare war on landguards
11.02.2021 | Social News
Youth Unemployment remains a time bomb, waiting to explode
11.02.2021 | Social News
Kan Dapaah most incompetent National Security boss ever – Adam Bonaa
11.02.2021 | Social News
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Election Petition: We've have a strong case, we not relying ...
1 hour ago

Covid-19: We're not ready for closure of schools — Teachers
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line