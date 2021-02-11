ModernGhanalogo

11.02.2021 Health

I wasn’t consulted on $150 charge for COVID-19 tests at KIA – Ayorkor Botchwey reveals

LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Minister-designate of Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey says she was not involved in discussions revolving around the $150 COVID-19 testing fee at the Kotoka International Airport.

She posited that she was only aware of the $50 COVID-19 test for ECOWAS citizens.

“I was not consulted on the $150 antigen test charge at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) but I know at ECOWAS, a decision was taken for ECOWAS citizens throughout all the 15 member states to only have a financial burden of $50 for the COVID-19 test,” she indicated during her vetting by Parliament’s Appointment Committee on Thursday, February 11, 2021.

All passengers coming to Ghana by air were initially required to pay $150 for a 30-minute PCR COVID-19 test.

President Nana Akufo-Addo on Sunday, January 31, 2021, however, said testing for COVID-19 for all nationals of ECOWAS had been capped at $50.

The President said the cost for other nationals outside the sub-region will remain at $150.

The Minister-designate justified the $50 charge for ECOWAS nationals, saying it is the standard practice across the globe.

“I think it is okay. Even in Europe, there are some charges left to citizens within the zone and a different one for the people outside of it.”

Some concerned stakeholders have criticised the government for maintaining the $150 COVID-19 testing fee for non-ECOWAS members.

They have argued that Ghana will be worse off if other governments decide to reciprocate.

—citinewsroom

