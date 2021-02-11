ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
11.02.2021 Social News

My wife’s alleged physical abuse, properties acquired false – Eugen Arhin

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Mr. Eugene Arhin
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO
Mr. Eugene Arhin

Director of Communications at the Presidency Mr. Eugene Arhin has described as false allegations of physical abuse listed in the divorce documents filed by his wife Gloria Assan Arhin.

The wife, a former banking says she is seeking a divorce as a result of extramarital activities of her husband as well as various abuses including verbal, emotional, psychological and physical.

Reacting to the news of the divorce that has gone viral in the last 12 hours, Mr. Eugene Arhin who says he has not been served with any documents from the court has stressed that he is not ready to talk about the matter in public.

“I will not, for the sake of my children, and for the dignity of my wife, engage in any public banter,” a post on the Facebook page of Eugene Arhin reads.

He adds, “In as much as many of the claims leveled against me are baseless and untrue, especially with respect to properties and physical abuse.

“In as much as many of the claims leveled against me are baseless and untrue, especially with respect to properties and physical abuse, I will hold my peace and deal with them in the Court of Law.”

Meanwhile, Mrs. Gloria Assan Arhin is among other things praying the court to order her husband to pay her a sum of GHS2 million as compensation.

Below is the post from Eugen Arhin:

211202131904-txoaredq5l-8871546f-5a9c-4bb9-b93e-a0567324431f

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
Military to establish bases in 16 regions – Nitiwul
11.02.2021 | Social News
Tema Police declare war on landguards
11.02.2021 | Social News
Youth Unemployment remains a time bomb, waiting to explode
11.02.2021 | Social News
Kan Dapaah most incompetent National Security boss ever – Adam Bonaa
11.02.2021 | Social News
La General Hospital site now a football park – Agyeman-Manu admits he hasn’t been there since Christmas
10.02.2021 | Social News
A/R: GRIDCo installs additional transformer to improve Kumasi power transmission
10.02.2021 | Social News
Kumasi: Fire engulf apartment at Top High
10.02.2021 | Social News
CDS ordered to probe military invasion of Parliament – Albert Kan Dapaah
10.02.2021 | Social News
I didn't orchestrate the kidnapping of two Canadian girls — witness
10.02.2021 | Social News
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

I wasn’t consulted on $150 charge for COVID-19 tests at KIA ...
2 hours ago

We'll also subpoena Mahama to the witness box – Oppong Nkrum...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line