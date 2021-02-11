ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
11.02.2021 Education

Covid-19: We're not ready for closure of schools — Teachers

Covid-19: We're not ready for closure of schools — Teachers
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Some private school teachers in parts of Accra have expressed worry over the increasing cases of COVID-19 in the country and said they were not ready for a second closure of schools.

They said their livelihood was dependent on the vocation and that a second closure of schools would be disastrous to them.

Madam Helena Onua Offen, a teacher at True Vine School at Adenta, said she had been praying against the second closure of schools because her only means of survival was teaching.

Mr Ernest Ofori Asempa, a teacher at Christiansburg Preparatory School at Ogbojo, near Adenta, told the GNA that, he could not afford to bear the difficulties his family went through during the first closure of schools.

He said though schools had resumed, he and his family were yet to recover from the impact of the long break and may not be able to endure a second closure of schools.

Mr Asempa said what was needed was strict enforcement of Covid-19 protocols and not a closure, which would cause a lot of problems for private schools and the economy.

Mrs Theodora Dasitey, Headteacher of Little Roses Primary and Junior High School, said some pupils “are almost back into illiteracy. They have forgotten almost everything,” and that, a second closure of schools would not be in the interest of children.

Mrs Dasitey said teachers were doing their best to make school environment safe for children and must be supported and not closure of schools.

Madam Yasmine Ibrahim, a teacher at Green Field International School, said she believed that school environment was safer to control the spread of Covid-19 than home.

—GNA

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Education
Modern Ghana Links
Knowledge of Covid-19 low among school children in Adansi Asokwa
11.02.2021 | Education
Invest in women and girls in science—AASU to African governments
11.02.2021 | Education
Don’t phase out Ga language in Gt. Accra schools — Oyibi chief
11.02.2021 | Education
The Joesph Tieyiri Project donates educational materials to schools in Kumasi
10.02.2021 | Education
Transnational Academic Group appoints Professor Dr Franco Gandolfi as Chief Executive Officer, West Africa
10.02.2021 | Education
Bono Region: Assembly presents uniforms to over 1,000 pupils at Wenchi
09.02.2021 | Education
Student donate microphones, receivers, PPE to all three campuses of Ghana Law School
09.02.2021 | Education
Gov’t must play a key role between academia and industry — Former Amb to the UK
07.02.2021 | Education
Assemblyman secures staff table, cupboard, textbooks, other TLMs for Frafra Resettlement School
07.02.2021 | Education
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Election Petition: We've have a strong case, we not relying ...
1 hour ago

Covid-19: We're not ready for closure of schools — Teachers
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line