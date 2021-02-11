ModernGhanalogo

11.02.2021 Social Media Trends

Eugene Arhin's leaked properties cause national stir, social media buzzing

By Kumah Prince Michael
Director of communications at the Presidency Eugene Arhin has since today chalked his name at number one on Social Media trends in the country.

This comes after a purported divorce by his wife and its requirement has exposed some properties owned by Mr. Arhin within just four years he was appointed.

Several Ghanaians are thrown into a state of confusion with numerous questions about how he managed to accumulate such massive properties in just four years.

These revelations were made after his wife, Gloria Assan Arhin filed a divorce against him yesterday February 10, 2021.

Mrs. Gloria Assan Arhin, a former banker has alleged that her husband has been engaging in extramarital affairs with sidechicks.

Mrs. Gloria Assan Arhin is among other things praying the court to order her husband to pay her a sum of GHS2 million as compensation;

According to her, during the pendency of the marriage, she and the husband through their joint efforts acquired or developed various movable/immovable properties.

She stressed that a five (5) bedroom residential property (which was intended to be the matrimonial home of the parties situate on a two (2) plot of land lying at East-Legon in Accra.

A four-storey building comprising of sixteen (16) separate flats/apartments situated on a parcel of land at Bubiashie in Accra which land was acquired from a family friend of hers. An ongoing storey building comprising of sixteen (16) separate flats/apartments situate at Tuba-Weija in Accra.

A Storey building comprising of apartments erected on a parcel of land situate at Teshie in Accra and a residential property situate at AU village at La in Accra.

Below are a few Social Media reactions;
