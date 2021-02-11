ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
11.02.2021 Crime & Punishment

Four fined for assaulting Police Officers in Sogakope

A Sogakope Magistrate Court has sentenced four persons who assaulted some Police officers at Suipe-Kpelikope to a fine of GHC600 each.

The convicts, besides the fines, would serve a day in prison custody.

The convicts, who are farmers, pleaded guilty to the charges of assault and obstruction of Police lawful duty.

They will go to prison for six months if they fail to pay the fine.

They are Grace Sodzi, 40, Sodzi Kudzitsa Gbordzi, 40, Kwame Dordzi, 50 and Klutse Avor, 54.

Police Chief Inspector Paul Addo Dwumah told the court presided over by Justice Addo that the convicts played key roles in attacking the Police in the discharge of their lawful duty in a case the Akatsi South Social Welfare Department was investigating.

The case involves a fight among relatives over the custody of a child.

The prosecution said on Thursday, January 21, six Police officers, including a detective PW Sergeant, Patience Dzihlornu from the Domestic and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU), went to Suipe-Kpelikope, a farming community in the Akatsi South Municipality to find out why the relatives in the matter failed to appear for arbitration.

He said the convicts, wielding offensive implements such as cutlasses, stones and other objects, surrounded the Police vehicle and threatened to kill the officers.

Chief Inspector Dwumah said one officer was physically hit by blows around the chest and another at the neck.

The prosecution said the Officers tried to calm tensions but that didn’t materialise.

The court, after hearing the convicts, fined them 50 penalty units each, an equivalent of GHC 600 with a day stay in prison custody.

Chief Superintendent Atsu Joseph Dzineku, Akatsi South Municipal Police Commander, said the conviction would serve as a deterrent to others, who take the laws into their own hands.

---GNA

In search of Rawlings’ youth
57 minutes ago

Tsatsu Tsikata seeks subpoena to compel EC Chair to testify
2 hours ago

