ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
11.02.2021 Health

COVID-19: Treatment centres to be completed by end of 2021 – Agyeman-Manu assures

COVID-19: Treatment centres to be completed by end of 2021 – Agyeman-Manu assures
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Health Minister-designate, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu says all COVID-19 treatment centres are expected to be completed by the end of this year.

He said this when he appeared before Parliament's Appointments Committee on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.

“At the onset of COVID, the first instruction was for all district hospitals to create spaces to fight COVID-19. Honestly, district hospitals have never had ICUs to the level that can take care of severe and critical patients, so they can take care of severe and critical patients, so they kept on referring them to regional hospitals.”

“After having evaluated the inadequate infrastructure in our facilities, we earmarked about 12 places where we set up ourselves to construct treatment centres quickly.”

He explained that the projects could not be completed as expected due to inadequate funds adding that they will be ready for use by the close of the year.

“Unfortunately, almost all the money we were supposed to have utilised went into the procurement of PPE, facemasks, sanitisers and gowns for doctors. So the project stalled a bit. The second tranche of the World Bank support is now giving us room to advance money to contractors. I believe that by close of the year, all these treatment centres would have been completed.”

Meanwhile, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) says there are Post-COVID-19 clinics for patients who have recovered from the virus.

“After days or a few months of being discharged from the treatment centre, one could do a follow-up to ascertain whether he or she has experienced any residual damage(s) from the disease.”

The GHS said that would allow medical experts to provide the necessary medical support to the recovered patients. The coronavirus situation in Ghana

Ghana's active COVID-19 case count as of Tuesday, February 9, 2021, is 6,707 after 795 new cases were recorded.

The country's death toll has risen from 464 to 472 following a Ghana Health Service update today, February 9, 2021.

Since recording its first cases in March 2020, Ghana has confirmed 72,328 cases of the virus following which there have been 65,149 recoveries.

Ghana has conducted 810,040 tests for the virus in the past year.

In the past few months, new variants of the virus from the UK, Brazil, and South Africa have been detected in Ghana.

The UK variant, in particular, is believed to be contributing to the recent surge in cases and severity of symptoms.

Before 2021, Ghana had less than 1,000 active cases.

---citinewsroom

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Health
Modern Ghana Links
82% of medical doctors in Accra, Kumasi — Agyemang-Manu
10.02.2021 | Health
Ghana to get 350,000 AstraZeneca vaccines by mid-March — Agyemang-Manu
10.02.2021 | Health
Rebecca Foundation donates to Komfo Anokye, Kumasi South hospitals
10.02.2021 | Health
$100 million allocated for COVID-19 fight finished – Agyeman-Manu
10.02.2021 | Health
COVID-19 vaccine rollout to rely on GHS infrastructure – says Agyeman-Manu
10.02.2021 | Health
COVID 19: Five health workers, two students test positive in Akatsi South
10.02.2021 | Health
The 88 Districts Hospitals have not started because 13 districts yet to provide lands – Agyeman-Manu
10.02.2021 | Health
Agyeman-Manu calls for increase in NHIS premiums, levy
10.02.2021 | Health
13 districts yet to offer lands for Akufo-Addo’s 88 hospitals – Agyeman-Manu
10.02.2021 | Health
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

In search of Rawlings’ youth
57 minutes ago

Tsatsu Tsikata seeks subpoena to compel EC Chair to testify
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line