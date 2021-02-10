A/R: GRIDCo installs additional transformer to improve Kumasi power transmission

The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) has said it has begun installing another transformer at the Anwomaso sub-station to add to the existing ones to improve the quality of power transmission in the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi.

That part of Ghana has been experiencing unstable power supply.

The company, which gives power to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) for onward distribution to consumers, says it found it prudent to add more transformers to improve the quality of power transmission.

Speaking to the media during the inspection of work on the Anwomaso sub-station, the Director of the Northern Network Services, Vincent Boakye, said the installation of the 66NVA transformer, which is currently ongoing, will help make the power supply by EGC to its customers stable in Kumasi.

He noted that by mid-February, installation of the transformer and laying of cables will be completed.

The installation, he said, is part of the company's short term measures to find a solution to the problem as long term measures are also being put in place to improve transmission.

For his part, the Manager of the Major Projects, Ashanti SDU of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Ing Fredrick Kwabena Bediako, said they are expecting reliability in terms of electricity supply to customers to improve after the installation.