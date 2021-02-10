Kumasi: Fire engulf apartment at Top High

Listen to article

Fire has ravaged an apartment at Top High, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) District Fire Commander, Anthony Appiah said their preliminary investigations show that the fire was caused by a tenant who was cooking.

Mr. Anthony said the fire swept through about seven rooms.

“We received a call that there was a structure on fire around Top High. After extinguishing the fire within 10 minutes, we started our investigation, and we narrowed the cause to one room belonging to a lady.”

No injuries were recorded in the fire incident.

A number of fire incidents have been recorded in the region over the past few weeks.

Fire recently swept through some wooden structures serving as makeshift shelters at the Dagombaline slum in Kumasi.

A few days ago, there was also a fire incident at the warehouse used for the storage of vehicle spare parts at Suame Magazine in Kumasi.

There was also a fire incident at the Republic Hall Mini Market at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, where over 10 shops were affected.

---citinewsroom