ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
10.02.2021 Social News

Kumasi: Fire engulf apartment at Top High

Kumasi: Fire engulf apartment at Top High
Listen to article

Fire has ravaged an apartment at Top High, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) District Fire Commander, Anthony Appiah said their preliminary investigations show that the fire was caused by a tenant who was cooking.

Mr. Anthony said the fire swept through about seven rooms.

“We received a call that there was a structure on fire around Top High. After extinguishing the fire within 10 minutes, we started our investigation, and we narrowed the cause to one room belonging to a lady.”

No injuries were recorded in the fire incident.

A number of fire incidents have been recorded in the region over the past few weeks.

Fire recently swept through some wooden structures serving as makeshift shelters at the Dagombaline slum in Kumasi.

A few days ago, there was also a fire incident at the warehouse used for the storage of vehicle spare parts at Suame Magazine in Kumasi.

There was also a fire incident at the Republic Hall Mini Market at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, where over 10 shops were affected.

---citinewsroom

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
La General Hospital site now a football park – Agyeman-Manu admits he hasn’t been there since Christmas
10.02.2021 | Social News
A/R: GRIDCo installs additional transformer to improve Kumasi power transmission
10.02.2021 | Social News
CDS ordered to probe military invasion of Parliament – Albert Kan Dapaah
10.02.2021 | Social News
I didn't orchestrate the kidnapping of two Canadian girls — witness
10.02.2021 | Social News
Kan Dapaah defends military protection for certain individuals
10.02.2021 | Social News
Parts of Accra to experience dumsor from Thursday
10.02.2021 | Social News
Godfred Dame's appointment hit with another petition
10.02.2021 | Social News
Ahafo chiefs angry over delays on Kenyasi-Hwidiem road works
10.02.2021 | Social News
Appoint disciplined, responsible leaders to shine your administration — Alhaji Ipala to Akufo-Addo
10.02.2021 | Social News
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Akufo-Addo appoints Apostle Onyinah as Chairman of National ...
2 hours ago

Kumasi: Fire engulf apartment at Top High
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line