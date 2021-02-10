ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
10.02.2021 General News

Covid-19: New Juaben Traditional Council will introduce 'operation clean communities' — Daasebre Prof. Emeritus Oti Boateng

By Jerry Akornor
Daasebre Prof. Emeritus Oti BoatengDaasebre Prof. Emeritus Oti Boateng
Listen to article

New Juaben Traditional Council in the Eastern Region of Ghana is set to introduce 'Operation Clean Communities' to complement government's efforts to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and other diseases such as Cholera, Malaria, Typhoid and Measles.

Dubbed, "Operation Clean Communities", the novelty forms part of the New Juaben Traditional Council community development efforts within the implementation strategy of the existing award-winning Root-based development Model (RBM). This initiative was adopted during the Council’s meeting at the Omanhene’s Palace in Koforidua.

Introducing the proposal, Daasebre Professor (Emeritus) Oti Boateng, Omanhene of the Traditional Area, explained that health is one of the six major development categories within the RBM approach.

He observed that, with the onset of COVID-19 pandemic, government alone cannot cope with the huge health challenges but needs the support of communities in the country to make such programmes work effectively.

Daasebre disclosed that the RBM baseline survey conducted in 2020 indicated that there are four major diseases such as malaria, cholera, typhoid and measles, which together account for 92 percent of all diseases in New Juaben. "The New Juaben Traditional Council is fully committed to keep its communities clean and free from diseases. This initiative will therefore focus on the four major diseases afflicting the area and COVID-19."

Daasebre Professor Emeritus Oti Boateng further stated that, "the best way to break the pathway of disease transmission is through community health education. In view of this, the initiative will embark on a comprehensive health education programme in the Traditional Area to ensure that the communities are kept clean and free from diseases. It is hoped that this will be a worthy example for other Traditional Areas to emulate to help optimise the disease control programmes at the national level".

Meanwhile, the New Juaben Traditional Council has also decided to resort to virtual system of meetings for the Traditional Council using integrated audio and video in line with Covid-19 social distancing protocols.

According to Daasebre Oti Boateng, "this decision was influenced by three main factors including first, the update on measures to combat COVID-19 by the President of the Republic on 17th January 2021, second, the directive by the Head of Civil Service on 20th January 2021 to all Ministries and Departments to, among others, adopt the use of I.T. facilities such as virtual meetings, emails etc. to enhance work processes, and third, the advanced technological investment already made by the traditional leadership to accept the dawn of this new era of real-time interactions over the Internet".

210202141834-m6htl8w331-4747f863-d0ea-45f5-8c72-eebe8a5509e1

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More General News
Modern Ghana Links
COVID breaches: Bono East Police processing 52 people for court
10.02.2021 | General News
COVID-19: Establish threshold for schools closure – GMA to GES
10.02.2021 | General News
NPP MPs outsmarted NDC legislators on absorption of public tertiary fees – Mahama Ayariga
10.02.2021 | General News
Mole Ecological Landscape gets organic processing centres
10.02.2021 | General News
Tax lawyers – Economist to gov’t
09.02.2021 | General News
Job creation, industrialization are my priorities – Nana Afena Nketia
09.02.2021 | General News
Blame security apparatus for the increasing 'landguard' menace - Managing Director of KSK Group Of Companies
09.02.2021 | General News
 U/E: Talensi Paramount Chief seeks second term as Council of State member
09.02.2021 | General News
Youth Activist, Kwabena Frimpong Honored By Youth Group
08.02.2021 | General News
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Workers injured as 22-storey building collapses at Airport
1 hour ago

$100 million allocated for COVID-19 fight finished – Agyeman...
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line