ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
10.02.2021 Health

COVID 19: Five health workers, two students test positive in Akatsi South

COVID 19: Five health workers, two students test positive in Akatsi South
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Dr George Nyarko, Akatsi South Municipal Director of Health Services, says the Municipality has recorded seven new cases of the Coronavirus.

He said seven persons out of 16 results received from Ho have tested positive for the virus.

Dr Nyarko told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that five of those who tested positive were health workers and the remaining two students.

The youngest among them, he said, is a 15-year-old JHS pupil.

The other person is also a student of the Akatsi Senior High Technical School (AKAST) but did not report at school before moving to the hospital for the check-up.

Dr Nyako said the infected persons were receiving medical attention in their various homes.

"The school pupils are also in isolation in their various homes as we keep monitoring them," he said.

He also said more samples were discharged from the Municipality for testing, and that the numbers could rise.

The GNA also learnt that fumigation exercise would be conducted at suspected places within the Municipality.

"The general public must adhere to the laid down safety protocols since the symptoms of the second wave of the virus have taken different dimensions," he added.

The number adds to the existing two cases recently recorded in the Municipality.

---GNA

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Health
Modern Ghana Links
COVID-19 vaccine rollout to rely on GHS infrastructure – says Agyeman-Manu
10.02.2021 | Health
The 88 Districts Hospitals have not started because 13 districts yet to provide lands – Agyeman-Manu
10.02.2021 | Health
Agyeman-Manu calls for increase in NHIS premiums, levy
10.02.2021 | Health
13 districts yet to offer lands for Akufo-Addo’s 88 hospitals – Agyeman-Manu
10.02.2021 | Health
Covid-19: Four students, staff of University of Energy and Natural Resources test positive
10.02.2021 | Health
Minority proffer measures to address high COVID-19 cases
10.02.2021 | Health
Takoradi Technical University records two COVID-19 cases
09.02.2021 | Health
Covid origins still a mystery as WHO-China probe ends
09.02.2021 | Health
COVID-19: Ghana to record more non-infectious diseases — Health Expert
09.02.2021 | Health
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Godfred Dame's appointment hit with another petition
1 hour ago

COVID 19: Five health workers, two students test positive i...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line