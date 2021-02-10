The Joesph Tieyiri Project donates educational materials to schools in Kumasi

Listen to article

As part of measures to alleviate the financial burden on parents and to assist students in their academic studies, a Kumasi-based Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) The Joesph Tieyiri Project (T.J.T.P) has donated items to schools in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The NGO donated 1000 exercise books, set of French and integrated science textbooks and 30 school uniforms to three public schools within the Oforikrom Constituency.

Additional school uniforms, mathematical sets and foot wears were also given to some 30 selected needy but brilliant students.

The beneficiary schools were Ayeduase Roman Catholic JHS, Weweso M/A JHS and Anwomaso M/A JHS.

The Communication Officer of the outfit Mr Kofi Asante Adade, presenting the items to the beneficiary schools on behalf of the Chief Executive Officer of the Project Mr Joesph Tieyiri, disclosed that the gesture forms part of the organization's aims and objectives for uplifting the educational standard in the country.

Kofi Adade attributed the technological advancement in the civilized countries to education adding that the NGO, as a well-focused organization cannot close it's doors whilst many students in the country need a push to further their education to become good citizens and contribute their quota towards national development.

According to the Communicator, The Joesph Tieyiri Project has already assisted a number of students. He noted that a first-year Publishing student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), final year student of Yaa Asantewaa Girls Senior High School and a final year student preparing for the B.E.C.E examination.

Receiving the donations, the heads of the three schools jointly thanked the NGO for the kind gesture.

The Masters said the initiative will help improve learning and teaching outcome at the schools.

They appealed to other NGOs, philanthropists, churches and well-meaning Ghanaians to emulate the shining example of The Joesph Tieyiri Project by way of extending a helping hand to the schools.

The queen mother of Ayeduase Traditional Council, Nana Yaa Saah who spoke on behalf of Ayeduase Hene, Nana Opoku Agyeman Bawuah II of whom the NGO earlier paid him a courtesy call at his palace, expressed her gratitude to the NGO.

She said the donations have come at the right time where schools resumed.

The queen mother, therefore, urged the employees of the NGO to stay united and champion the good cause for the development of the country's education.