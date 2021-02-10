Appoint disciplined, responsible leaders to shine your administration — Alhaji Ipala to Akufo-Addo

Listen to article

Nasara Co-ordinator for Kumasi Suame, Bantama and Aboabo Constituencies of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region, Alhaji Eliasu Ipala aka Kasanipaho has scalled on President Akufo-Addo to as a matter of national interest, engage disciplined and responsible appointees who have the country at heart into his remaining four years administration.

He said such appointees should work hard and leave a good legacy after exiting office in 2024.

In a chat with Modernghana Correspondent, Alhaji Eliasu Ipala noted that Nana Akufo Addo performed creditably during his first four years in office.

He undoubtedly indicated that some of his appointees have deceived him, referring to the results of December 7 elections where the party performed abysmally.

The Co-ordinator noted that the President, an intelligent statesman with full of ideas must take a cue from the election results and flush out lazy, selfish, greedy and hypocrites from his administration.

Buttressing his point, Alhaji sited how the NPP was greeted with unexpected 'skirt and blouse' voting in the 2020 elections that nearly overturned the verdict of the election to favour the opposition National Democratic Congress.

The Co-ordinator also appealed to President Akufo-Addo, as a matter of urgency to advise party executives to avoid discrimination when choosing candidates to contest various positions in the during primaries.