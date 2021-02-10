ModernGhanalogo

10.02.2021

“Most Gospel musicians aren't God-fearing” – Brother Sammy

"Most Gospel musicians aren't God-fearing" – Brother Sammy
Gospel musician Brother Sammy has said the low patronage of gospel music in recent times is because many gospel musicians are not God-fearing.

According to the musician, past gospel musicians including the likes of Cindy Thompson, Esther Smith, Yaw Sarpong, among others, were revered because they were God-fearing and that made them excel.

Brother Sammy in an interview with the GNA Entertainment said things have changed in recent times because the new generation were not God-fearing especially with the gradual departure of many veteran gospel musicians.

“The reason gospel music thrived in the past is that people had the fear of God in them. These days there is nothing like that. Most gospel musicians in recent times are often discouraged by some worldly people and are not strong enough to withstand criticisms especially with the advent of social media.

“Being a gospel musician now is more challenging than the past because modern gospel music is confronted with lots of temptation ranging from the ungodly lifestyle by some believers and the desire to get material things, without which you are considered a star,'' he stated.

When asked whether doing gospel music is a lucrative venture, Brother Sammy answered, “Being a gospel musician is not about the material things, you possess but praising your maker through music. We cannot be like others who do circular music but win souls for Christ and not think about making money out of the music business.

He added, “Gospel musicians in modern times are still doing their best to keep up the spirit of worship through their songs as they spend more money on promotion regardless of whether they are able to recoup their investment or not”.

---GNA

