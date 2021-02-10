Ahead of 2021 Census: Oti regional Statistical Service visits Likpe

Officials from the Oti regional branch of the statistical service paid a visit to Likpe in the wake of the forthcoming National Population and Housing Census in May.

The visit was amongst others enable the regional statistical Director to officially introduce himself to the chiefs, elders, stakeholders and people in the area, brief them on Ghana statistical service’s preparations towards the 2021 Population and Housing Census; thus what has been done so far and what is yet to be done.

The event took place in Likpe Senior High School on the 8th or February 2021. Nana Oforite Dzalini II, chief of Likpe Mate, Nana Bulley Osai, Osei Okley, Sackey Mantey, Mawusi Osibo, Williams Cofie were among the dignitaries who graced the event.

Mr. Henry Loglo, the regional supervisor admonished the chiefs and the people to co-operate with the service in creating awareness about the census and also seek for their good counsel in their quest to accurately count everybody in the catchment area in order to achieve the United Nations' principle ‘leaving no one behind'

Mr. Loglo urged the youth from the Guan District to register and be part of the census officials who will be engaged to carry out the enumeration in the district.

He further hinted that the Ghana statistical service has planned to train three (3) groups of trainers, Thus master trainers, national trainers, and regional trainers. The master trainers, who have completed their training will train the national trainers. The National Trainers are done with Virtual training and awaiting face to face training.

Regional Trainers have been recruited and their virtual training will commence in the near future. The actual enumeration is two weeks duration. Mr. Loglo stated that recruitment of field workers who will work in the districts is very vital and the portal link is still opened via https://phc2020.statsghana.gov.gh/

He reiterated that recruitment is absolutely free and i. 78 enumerators, ii. 16 Supervisors and iii. 94 total Feld Enumerators and Supervisors

Mr. Andrews Teddy Ofori, MCE for Hohoe municipal urged that all and sundry deem it fit and participate in the exercise because the data helps the assembly to plan developmental projects.

The chiefs and elders, assembly members, and stakeholders assured the statistical service or their support and co-operation to make the exercise a success.