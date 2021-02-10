ModernGhanalogo

10.02.2021 Social News

Two police officers under probe for alleged robbery

A driver with the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) and another officer are under investigations for their alleged involvement in a robbery incident.

The driver of the police service vehicle with registration number GP 3513 in the company of the other officer and their civilian accomplice, Alhaj Abdul, allegedly robbed a Burkinabe national of 209,172 US Dollars.

Police reports indicate that Alhaj Abdul purchased gold from the victim, Sulemana Sodre and duly made payment.

But the suspect later allegedly connived with the two policemen to rob the victim of the money.

The victim, Sulemana Sodre who was lodging at Classic Guest House in Lapaz was able to identify the vehicle used during the attack.

Citi News’ sources have revealed that, a directive has been given for the embattled driver to report to the National police headquarters for further probe.

The Police Professional Standards Bureau formerly Police Intelligence and Professional Standards is a department of the service responsible for investigating and recommending punishment or otherwise for police personnel who misconduct themselves.

body-container-line