Ghana Traditional Caterers Association assures GTA of strict adherence of COVID-19 protocols

The Ghana Traditional Caterers Association GTCA has assured of its commitment to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols as announced by the government.

President of the Association, Mr. Francis Nana Kwasi Owusu Edusei said this when he paid a courtesy call on the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) boss, Mr. Akwasi Agyeman and President of GHATOF, Madam Bella Ahu during a three day familiarization tour in the Greater Accra Region.

In his address, he said, the association with the support of the GTA and their mother body GHATOF will soon embark on a regional sensitization and educational tour to educate members on the need to adhere to the COVID-19 health protocols.

The President confirmed that as an Association whose business is to cook for the public have the responsibility to make sure the foods are well prepared under strict hygienic condition.

In his address, Mr Akwasi Agyeman, the CEO of GTA assured the Traditional Caterers of his agency and the Minister of Tourism designate’s support for the association.

He also appealed to the Association to at all times observe the COVID19 health protocols and make sure their customers do same.

Mrs Bella Ahu, the President of GHATOF on her part admonished the Traditional caterers to find innovative ways of reaching out to their customers in these challenging times.

Mr Ekow Sampson, GTA Ag. Deputy CEO (Operations), Mr Emmanuel Frimpong, GHATOF Executive Secretary, Nana Amoah Ansong, National PRO, Victor Osei Owusu, General Secretary and Nana Asare Bediako (National Treasurer) were presented.