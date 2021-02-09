ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
09.02.2021 Health

Takoradi Technical University records two COVID-19 cases

Takoradi Technical University records two COVID-19 cases
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Takoradi Technical University in the Effia-Kwesiminstim Municipality of the Western Region has recorded two confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.

The two cases involved a student and an intern who got infected outside the campuses of TTU.

The confirmed cases are said to have brought some anxiety and fear among students but the Registrar of Takoradi Technical University Dr. Moses Maclean Abnory revealed the school’s health team has brought the situation under control.

He is assuring students to go about their normal duties without fear while observing the proven COVID-19 protocols

He added that it was when the two persons had reported back on campus that they began to show signs and symptoms which later turned out to be that they had contracted COVID 19.

Dr Abnory further stated that TTU had put in place several stringent measures to ensure the safety of the over thirteen thousand students on their two campuses including the closure of the school park and periodic checking of students temperature.

---kasapafm

