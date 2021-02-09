Man of God recalls smoking weed in old times

Listen to article

Leader and founder of Grace Embassy Church International Rev. Paul Sapak has revealed that he was an addict of Indian hemp (Weed) but it took God’s timely intervention to deliver him from those bad habits.

Speaking in an interview with First Lady on Browngh tv, pastor paul disclosed that he started smoking at the age of 12 years.

“…I grew up in all sought of thing, I remember I started smoking at the age of 12 years”, he told First lady.

He added that after a year of smoking, he decided to cultivate Indian hemp (Weed). According to him, cultivating the ‘weed’ was not for commercial purposes but for himself.

Answering the question on where he got the land for his weed cultivation, he said; “we had many lands in Bolga, it here in Accra we find land to be a property”.

Rev Paul Sapak revealed that he smoked for about 6 years before he moved from Bolga to Accra.

