09.02.2021 Social News

Stop using military personnel as bodyguards for state officials – Minority

LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu has urged President to call the military to order with regard to the use of its personnel as bodyguards for state officials.

According to him, the practice that is fast gaining currency amounts to a denigration of the role of the Armed Forces.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Haruna Iddrisu called for immediate action from the President who is also Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces

“We find it very despicable that men and women in uniform particularly in the Ghana Armed Forces will now be reduced to holding bags of key public officials. We want him to restore the dignity and honour of the Ghana Armed Forces.

“We are with him in maintaining law and order at all sides but it is becoming a side nuisance. That is not right so we are urging him as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, we are calling for necessary reforms of the Ghana Police Service to strengthen them.”

Haruna Iddrisu’s comments come days after the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa was criticised for being given military protection.

Security Analyst, Colonel Festus Aboagye (Rtd) had condemned the move arguing that Ghana is not in a state of emergency where the military will be used to protect state officials.

Some however justified the move, saying the EC Chairperson’s life was under threat thus the decision to protect her.

---citinewsroom

