Solid 103.7 FM boss calls for resistance against Chinese exploiting Ghana's mineral resources

The Chief Executive Officer of a Kumasi-based privately-owned radio station, Solid 103.7 FM, Bishop Dr James Akwasi Oppong has disclosed that until government and other stakeholders in the mining industry come out with strong measures to discourage illegal mining operators, especially the Chinese living in the country from engaging in the activities, the country's mineral resources would be exploited more.

Speaking to Modernghana News in Kumasi, Bishop Oppong expressed worry about the increasing trend in which the authorities continue to sit idle and the Chinese nationals continue to destroy the country's mineral resources without recourse to international standards.

He calls for action since no Ghanaian can travel to China to engage in such illegal activities.

According to the Bishop who also doubles as the Chief Executive Officer of Jakwapo Group of Companies in Kumasi, and Presiding Bishop of both Oppong Risen Chapel Ministry and Lord's Fireworks Chapel International, the Chinese residents in the country are allegedly using their brains to outwit Ghanaian authorities and enrich themselves.

Whilst applauding the Chinese nationals doing genuine business and pay taxes to support the running of the country, he urges the many other who he claimed are fraudulently operating under some so-called untouchable politicians to do the right thing.

According to him, he has seen through prophecy how the Chinese nationals in the country have made arrangements to dock in ships on the shores of the country to load quantities of gold away.

The clergy, also the founder and leader of a newly established political party, Risen People's Party (R.P.P) headquartered in Kumasi, intimated that since the activities of the Chinese continue to deteriorate our environment, the authorities need to revised their ways.