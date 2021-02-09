ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
09.02.2021 General News

Tax lawyers – Economist to gov’t

By Bright Dzakah|Zylofon fm
Dr Asamoah Emmanuel Dr Asamoah Emmanuel
Listen to article

Government has been asked to include lawyers in the tax bracket.

This, according to an economist Dr Emmanuel Asamoah, will not only help in expanding the tax net but also generate more revenue for the state.

The economist argued that lawyers across the country earn income and therefore must be required to pay taxes.

According to him, the current system is encouraging lawyers to ‘evade’ tax.

"If government is serious about expanding the tax net, one of the areas to explore should be taxing the people in the legal field."

Speaking on ways that government can expand the tax net to avoid overdependence on loans and grants, Dr. Emmanuel Asamoah averred that “I am a lawyer and I can tell you that a lot of lawyers get money on fees [they] charge but they don’t pay tax.”

He told Noel Nutsugah host of Statecraft on Zylofon Fm that it is ironical that lawyers who know best about tax obligation are not paying or made to pay taxes.

According to him, lawyers would rather arrange their fees in such a way that, they either avoid tax or reduce it. “So, if steps are not put in place to robe in these people, you are likely to lose out on the monies that they will pay to the state in taxes.”

For him, it will be erroneous for government and the tax authorities to assume that they have captured everybody in the formal sector, adding that these are some loopholes that need to be blocked in its effort to include the informal sector.

“Much as it is good idea to widening the tax net, it is also important to pay attention to the fact that there are indeed people in the formal sector that have not been captured. This is not overburdening with taxes but just trying to account for all taxes we need to collect.”

Dr Emmanuel Asamoah also suggested that collecting property tax should not be difficult for government since there are many innovating ways to achieve its target.

In his suggestion, government should be able to include property tax to the electricity meters in such a way that it can be captured as part of the billing system.

He posited that not more than 20% of Ghanaians pay property tax and “should we tie it to the electricity meters for example, I’m sure you cannot avoid paying property tax.”

Inside Politics: Political Quotes
Inside Politics: Political Quotes
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More General News
Modern Ghana Links
Job creation, industrialization are my priorities – Nana Afena Nketia
09.02.2021 | General News
Blame security apparatus for increasing 'landguard' menace - Managing Director of KSK Group Of Companies
09.02.2021 | General News
 U/E: Talensi Paramount Chief seeks second term as Council of State member
09.02.2021 | General News
Youth Activist, Kwabena Frimpong Honored By Youth Group
08.02.2021 | General News
CSJ appoints Council and Fellows
08.02.2021 | General News
NGO launches initiative to fight corruption in health sector
08.02.2021 | General News
I'll at all times rally my support for MMDCEs elections — Dr Ato Arthur
08.02.2021 | General News
Fuel prices would have gone up if not for Covid-19 — IES
08.02.2021 | General News
Ketasco launches 68th anniversary celebrations
07.02.2021 | General News
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

No need to fear COVID-19 vaccines – DaCosta Aboagye to Ghana...
39 minutes ago

Dissolve gov't’s technical advisory team on COVID-19 – Mino...
39 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line