Tax lawyers – Economist to gov’t

Government has been asked to include lawyers in the tax bracket.

This, according to an economist Dr Emmanuel Asamoah, will not only help in expanding the tax net but also generate more revenue for the state.

The economist argued that lawyers across the country earn income and therefore must be required to pay taxes.

According to him, the current system is encouraging lawyers to ‘evade’ tax.

"If government is serious about expanding the tax net, one of the areas to explore should be taxing the people in the legal field."

Speaking on ways that government can expand the tax net to avoid overdependence on loans and grants, Dr. Emmanuel Asamoah averred that “I am a lawyer and I can tell you that a lot of lawyers get money on fees [they] charge but they don’t pay tax.”

He told Noel Nutsugah host of Statecraft on Zylofon Fm that it is ironical that lawyers who know best about tax obligation are not paying or made to pay taxes.

According to him, lawyers would rather arrange their fees in such a way that, they either avoid tax or reduce it. “So, if steps are not put in place to robe in these people, you are likely to lose out on the monies that they will pay to the state in taxes.”

For him, it will be erroneous for government and the tax authorities to assume that they have captured everybody in the formal sector, adding that these are some loopholes that need to be blocked in its effort to include the informal sector.

“Much as it is good idea to widening the tax net, it is also important to pay attention to the fact that there are indeed people in the formal sector that have not been captured. This is not overburdening with taxes but just trying to account for all taxes we need to collect.”

Dr Emmanuel Asamoah also suggested that collecting property tax should not be difficult for government since there are many innovating ways to achieve its target.

In his suggestion, government should be able to include property tax to the electricity meters in such a way that it can be captured as part of the billing system.

He posited that not more than 20% of Ghanaians pay property tax and “should we tie it to the electricity meters for example, I’m sure you cannot avoid paying property tax.”