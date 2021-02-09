Covid19: 5 more cases recorded at AIS, case count now 84

Five more persons have tested positive for coronavirus at the Akosombo International School.

This brings the number of cases there to 84.

According to the Director of Human Resource at the school Eric Mensah Bonsu, a large number of students are still waiting for their results after undergoing testing.

He, however, said the persons who have tested positive for the virus which includes students and staff members are being well taken care of and are in stable condition.

Meanwhile, eight more persons have died from COVID-19, pushing Ghana’s death toll to 472, according to the Ghana Health Service (GHS) latest updates.

---kasapafm