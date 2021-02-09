Jean Mensa’s cross-examination will improve transparency – Governance analyst

Governance analyst Theodore Gdzeble says the cross-examination of the Electoral Commission Chairperson in the ongoing election petition at the Supreme Court will improve transparency in elections in the country.

He said such a move will inform the public on the checks and balances that govern polls in the country.

“It’s clear that when the EC Chair is made to mount the witness box, we’ll get to know what the system is, the checks, and balances, and the operations that go on in the strong room. By all intent and purposes, cross-examination of the EC Chair will be useful but the EC Chair will also be cautious not to reveal its deficiencies to the world. That’s the dilemma we find ourselves in.

“The EC Chair is caught between the devil and the deep blue sea but all of us will come together and sort things out. We shouldn’t leave it to the EC Chair alone. Whether she testifies or not, it’s clear that certain things happened in the EC strongroom,” he told Francis Abban on the Morning Starr.

The Supreme Court will today, February 9, hear legal arguments from parties involved in the 2020 Election Petition on whether the chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) Jean Mensa will mount the witness box to testify or not.

After the Petitioner John Dramani Mahama had closed his case after calling three witnesses, lawyer for the EC said they intend not to call any more witnesses.

According to Justin Amenuvor, lawyer for the EC, the Petitioner has not made any case as far as the petition is concerned and therefore wish to wave the rights to call any witness, even though Jean Mensa, Chairperson of the EC has had a witness statement filed on her behalf.

Akoto Ampaw, counsel for the 2nd Respondent also gave an indication that they intend not to call any witness despite Peter Mac Manu, filing a witness statement.

Lead counsel for the Petitioner, Tsatsu Tsikata said, the EC Chairperson cannot run away from cross-examination and ought to mount the witness box.

The court after hearing the parties directed the parties to make a legal argument on Tuesday for the court to decide on it.

---starrfm