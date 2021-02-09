ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
09.02.2021

Election petition: Ghanaians likely to lose faith in judicial system – NPP Founding member Nyaho-Tamakloe
A founding member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has warned that there could be a possible uprising in Ghana if citizens lose faith in the country’s judicial system.

Commenting on the decision by the Electoral Commissioner to evade cross-examination in the ongoing election petition on the Morning Starr on Tuesday, Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe called on the Supreme Court not to only base their decision on law but also the mood of the country.

“If we are not careful, the people of this country will lose faith in the Judicial system and it’s serious. I’m not a judge and I have never been a student of the law but common sense should tell you that you should judge the mood of the people.

“Afari Gyan with all his challenges went into the witness box and testified. What is happening in this country at the moment is frightening. We know what we’ve gone through and it’s like as a nation we’ve forgotten where we’re coming from.”

The Supreme Court will today, February 9, hear legal arguments from parties involved in the 2020 Election Petition on whether the chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) Jean Mensa will mount the witness box to testify or not.

