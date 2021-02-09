ModernGhanalogo

09.02.2021

NPP in the hands of bootlickers and rascals – Nyaho-Tamakloe

A founding member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has strongly condemned the manner in which the party is being handled.

According to Ghana’s former Ambassador to Serbia and Montenegro, the NPP which was founded by disciplined and morally upright people is now in the hands of bootlickers and rascals.

Speaking on the Morning Starr on Tuesday, Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe said the manner in which his party is manoeuvring to hold on to power is dangerous and risk disaster for the country.

“Elections to me have been meaningless. It’s no more a democratic exercise. A party that was founded by disciplined people is now in the hands of bootlickers and rascals.”

Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe also slammed the decision by the Electoral Commissioner chair to evade cross-examination in the ongoing election petition.

“If we are not careful, the people of this country will lose faith in the Judicial system and it’s serious. I’m not a judge and I have never been a student of the law but common sense should tell you that you should judge the mood of the people.

“Afari Gyan with all his challenges went into the witness box and testified. What is happening in this country at the moment is frightening. We know what we’ve gone through and it’s like as a nation we’ve forgotten where we’re coming from.”

The Supreme Court will today, February 9, hear legal arguments from parties involved in the 2020 Election Petition on whether the chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) Jean Mensa will mount the witness box to testify or not.

---starrfm

