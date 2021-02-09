ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
09.02.2021 Health

Coronavirus: 73 students, 9 staff test positive in Eastern Region

Some 73 students have tested positive for Coronavirus in the Eastern Region.

Nine staff also tested positive to Coronavirus.

The Director General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, made this known to the media at a press briefing held in Accra on Tuesday, February 9, 2021.

“As at 28th January 2021, a total of 553 samples have been tested with 82 positives,” he said.

Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye continued, “the cases were made up of 73 students, and 9 staff. Males constitute [52 (63.4%] the majority of the confirmed cases. On 31 January 2021, a total of 55 samples were collected from the students and tested with 13 confirmed as positive.”

