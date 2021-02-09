ModernGhanalogo

09.02.2021 Headlines

Major General Francis Adu Amanfo (rtd) appointed new National Security Coordinator

Major General Francis Adu Amanfo (rtd) appointed new National Security Coordinator
President Akufo-Addo has appointed Major General Francis Adu Amanfo (rtd) as substantive National Security Coordinator.

Major Gen. Adu Amanfo replaces Joshua Kyeremeh who died a few weeks ago due to reported complications of Coronavirus.

The new National Security Coordinator was appointed by former President John Agyekum Kufuor as Ghana’s Ambassador to Liberia from February 2006 until March 2009.

Major General Adu Amanfo had his secondary school education at Prempeh College where he obtained his GCE Advanced level certificate.

In May 2005 he was appointed Head of Defence Intelligence in the Ghana Armed Forces.

Meanwhile, Mr Akufo-Addo has also appointed Edward Kwaku Asomani as the substantive Deputy National Security Coordinator.

The appointments were announced in a notice signed by Lt. Colonel Ababio Serebour (rtd), Chief Director of the National Security Ministry. The notice was to inform staff of the National Security Ministry about the appointments of the new National Security Coordinator and his deputy.

It said their appointments took effect from February 8, 2021.

---Daily Guide

