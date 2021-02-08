Upper West Region: Police arrest 83 persons for breaching COVID Protocols   

The Upper West Regional Police Command has arrested 83 persons, comprising 66 males and 17 females, for refusing to wear nose masks in public as directed by the President.

Chief Inspector Gideon Ohene Boateng, the Upper West Regional Police Public Affairs Officer, told the media that they had cautioned the people to strictly adhere to the protocols, prior to the mass arrest.

“For the time being we’ve been going around sensitising and we are making sure that we all adhere to it. So I will only say the recalcitrant, who are not willing to wear the nose mask, are those we have arrested,” he said.

Chief Insp. Boateng said they would be interrogated and their responses would inform the Police Command of the next line of action.

He expressed worry that some people had the masks but refused to wear them, adding that they were meant to be worn and not too hidden in the pocket or handbags.

Some of those arrested said they had the masks in their pockets while riding their motorbikes.

He expressed his profound gratitude to Zoomlion and its stakeholders for consistently embarking on disinfection exercise to contain the spread of the virus.

"We appreciate Zoomlion and its stakeholders for this exercise as we work hand in hand; we believe that this is not going to be a night day wonder", he said.

Adding that, the exercise will physically and psychologically prepare them as they continue their daily activities with no fear of contracting the virus.

Chief Inspector Gideon Ohene Boateng urged the people of the upper west region to strictly adhere to all the health protocols in order to safeguard themselves and their loved ones; hence the virus is real.

Since the outbreak of Covid-19 in the country, Zoomlion Ghana Ltd (the giant waste management company in Ghana) and its partners have embarked on series of disinfection exercises to reduce the spread of the virus in the country; hence the second phase of police stations and barracks across the country.

The first point of contact in the region was Regional Police Headquarters then-District Criminal Investigation Department, where all offices including the administration block, packing space cells, and washrooms were disinfected.

On his part, Upper West Regional Manager, Zoomlion Ghana Ltd, Mr. Emmanuel Volsuuri said Zoomlion Ghana Ltd and its partners have embarked on this disinfection exercise due to the recent increase in active cases in the country has called for an intensification of all the activities due in reducing the rate of infection.

According to him, his outfit has deployed 60 workers to disinfect 22 police facilities including barracks across the region.