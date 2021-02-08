60-Year-Old Man causes damage to Girl 14 after Sodomy

Listen to article

A 60-years-old man, Mr. Job Kwansah Mbia, has been arrested by the Kasoa DOVVSU police command for allegedly sodomizing and causing damage to a 14-year-old girl's anus at Kasoa Awutu Papase in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central region.

An eye witness who gave his name as Kofi Sae confirmed the incident to Hotfmghana.com

Though the Kosoa DOVVSU police Command has however not commented on this unfortunate incident.

Hotfmghana.com is reliably informed that they have begun investigations into the matter and have processed the 60-year-old Mr. Job Kwansah Mbia for court.