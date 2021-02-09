ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
09.02.2021 General News

 U/E: Talensi Paramount Chief seeks second term as Council of State member

 U/E: Talensi Paramount Chief seeks second term as Council of State member
LISTEN 3 HOURS AGO

The Paramount chief of the Talensi traditional area, Tong-Raan Kugbilsong Nalebegtang is in a keen race with four other contestants seeking to retain the position of a Council of State member representing the Upper East Region.

Known in real life as Robert Mosore, he was elected the Upper East Regional Council of State representative in 2017 after his resignation as Member of Parliament for the Talensi constituency to ascend the throne of the Talensi 'skin'.

Tongraan Kugbilsong Nalebegtang who beat his predecessor late Dr. Jacob Ayeebo and three others to become the Regional Council of State is in another keen contest with four others seeking to retain his position.

In a notice of poll sighted by Citi News, four contenders are in the race to unseat the incumbent.

28202153603-h41o2s6fey-council-of-state-membership

The four are; the paramount chief of the Chiana traditional area and current president of the Upper East Regional House of Chiefs, Naba Ditundini Adiali Thomas-More and a retired public servant Dr. Akamboe Ayirebasia.

The rest are; former Upper East Regional youth organizer and businessman, Yaw Mort and a teacher, Mr. Akurugu Eric Aligiyelah.

The election of the Council of State member for the Upper East Region shall be done at the Upper East Regional House of Chiefs on Friday, February 12, 2021.

---citinewsroom

Inside Politics: Political Quotes
Inside Politics: Political Quotes
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More General News
Modern Ghana Links
Youth Activist, Kwabena Frimpong Honored By Youth Group
08.02.2021 | General News
CSJ appoints Council and Fellows
08.02.2021 | General News
NGO launches initiative to fight corruption in health sector
08.02.2021 | General News
I'll at all times rally my support for MMDCEs elections — Dr Ato Arthur
08.02.2021 | General News
Fuel prices would have gone up if not for Covid-19 — IES
08.02.2021 | General News
Ketasco launches 68th anniversary celebrations
07.02.2021 | General News
ACMFL and GIJ-SRC Organize Financial Literacy Webinar For Students
07.02.2021 | General News
Akufo Addo's conduct reflects that of King Solomon — Apostle Dr. King Mashal
07.02.2021 | General News
Winners of Asempa FM's community sports quiz call on Amasaman MP
05.02.2021 | General News
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Rojo ends testimony
3 hours ago

“We're not convinced Mahama provided any evidence in court” ...
3 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line