08.02.2021 Press Statement

NPP Japan Statement On The Re-Election Of President Akuffo Addo As Ecowas Chairman

NPP Japan congratulates President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo, on his unanimous re-election as ECOWAS chairman on February 3, 2021, after a successful first one-year tenure. This is a confirmation of the acceptance of your leadership style beyond the borders of Ghana.

With Ghana, a stable democratic state which has been actively contributing to the regional peace and stability, as the central figure and showing leadership in the fight against the global pandemic, NPP Japan was not surprised of the news of his elevation to the highest office of the regional body “ECOWAS”.

NPP Japan is sure that ECOWAS chairman, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo, will further exert strong leadership for peace and prosperity in the ECOWAS region and beyond in the future.

NPP Japan will continue to cooperate with your excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo, to provide active support for the consolidation of peace and development in West Africa.

On this note, we wish you well on your re-election as ECOWAS chairman and President of our beloved country, Ghana.

Kwaku Adu

(Communications Director, NPP Japan)

Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
