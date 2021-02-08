Kumasi 'kidnapped' girls found in their boyfriends' hideout

Listen to article

It is emerging that the two female St. Louis Junior High School reported to have been kidnapped have been found with their boyfriends.

Information reaching Modernghana News indicates that the two were found at Tafo in Kumasi of the Ashanti region by police after a police search party was dispatched on Sunday following a report filed by their parents.

The boyfriends of the two ladies took off by the time the police reached their hideout.

A neighbour of the boys tipped the police after seeing them around.

The police are currently holding them for interrogation.