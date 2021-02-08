Sarfo Katanka wants removal of 'stubborn' Covid-19 MPs from Parliament

A political analyst and lecturer of University of Cape Coast, Professor Sarfo Katanka advocates the need for government and Parliament to come out with sanctions that would have defiant Members of Parliament dismissed from the House entirely.

He is asking same to be done by removing them from their constituencies and replace them with more responsible and law-abiding citizens by organising another election.

The respected professor noted that if his advise is taken and enforced, it would compel parliamentarians to be disciplined and law-abiding to ensure an effective Parliament.

The learned educationist was reacting to the 15 alleged covid-19 Members of Parliament who are refusing to self isolate.

In a Kumasi-based privately-owned radio station, Kessben FM program dubbed, "Democracy", on Saturday, February 6, 2021, monitored by Modernghana correspondent, Professor Katanka averred that the Covid-19 pandemic is real and that since prevention is better than cure lawmakers should set good examples by undergoing the covid-19 test for the ordinary Ghanaian to follow.

The professor however registered his displeasure at the lukewarm attitudes been exhibited by the alleged 15 covid-19 parliamentarian who have tested positive and still reporting to Parliament. "Such lawlessness MPs deserve punishment."

According to the professor, he supports the move by the Speaker of Parliament, Hon Alban Bagbin to expose the covid-19 MPs and others who have refused to surrender themselves for covid-19 test.

Professor Katanka also called for the cancellation of all privileges enjoyed by the affected parliamentarians for proving "stubborn and becoming dangerous to the society."

He stressed that if his call is treated seriously, and laws passed to remove those recalcitrants MPs from their constituencies and the House, it will help the process of making an effective and responsible Parliament.