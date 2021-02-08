W/R: Surge in COVID-19 cases attributed to water 'dumsor'

Listen to article

The Public Health Emergency Management Committee of the Western Region has expressed worry about the surge in new COVID-19 cases in the region due to disregard for the safety protocols by members of the general public alongside water rationing in various parts of the region.

Most public places visited in the regional capital, including bus terminals, markets, offices and shops had no water in hand hygiene equipment positioned at various entrances for visitors.

Critical route

Even though the other main critical means of infection remains respiratory mode, people were still not wearing face masks. They were seen coughing, laughing out loud, sneezing and talking at public places and in vehicles without masks on.

The committee said more than 80 per cent of new cases recorded in the region as of Friday, February 5, 2021 came from the Sekondi/Takoradi metropolis.

The records in the Western Region indicate that out of a total of 165 positive cases recorded last Friday, 132 are from the metropolis, bringing the active cases in the region to 448.

Out of the 165 positive cases reported in the metropolis, 132 were reported in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Area (STMA), Effia-Kwesimintsim recorded 22 cases, Shama District six with the Wassa Amenfi West accounting for five,” it said.

Two deaths

Effia-Kwesimintsim and Wassa Amenfi West recorded one death each, bringing the total number of deaths recorded in the region to 27 since the beginning of the pandemic in March last year.

When the Daily Graphic contacted the Western Regional Office of the Ghana Water Company on the erratic water supply, the Public Relations directorate said they had started rationing water due to the low levels of raw water at the intake point.

The Public Relations Officer, Nana Yaw Barima Barnie, said: “We started rationing water from last year December because we are in the dry season coupled with low level of rainfall last year.”

“The only way out currently is to ensure we conserve water and use what we have wisely as we hope and pray for rains anytime soon,” he said.

Free water

As a result of the situation, some residents are calling for the resumption of free water introduced by the government as the current situation is becoming more dangerous than the previous one.

In some homes, residents said since they lived in compound houses, the consumption was high, therefore, the need for the government to continue to absorb the water bills.

---graphic.com