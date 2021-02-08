Dear You
Dear You, a smile, a glass, a toast and a cheer
More we need in our cups and beer
I sit till I pay my faithful bill
Fear you? No, hemmed in still
Dear You, a sign, a gaze, a wish, and a deer
My heart goes hunting, for the best of you,
Your hotspot, I think I get the cue
Red carpet, fits only you, O here comes Vals
Let’s do this, with strange carnivals
Dear You, a charm, a spell, magic and bear
Men like beaches and pear
But I love pretties and pearl
My love for you is a miracle
I‘ve found the perfect arc, on love’s icicle
Dear You, a parcel, a joke, a token, and near
Behold my heart of love
Retold our story of dove
Keep me in your chamber
Sweetness only I remember
Dear You, a promise, a ring, a song and hear
Oh no, am not ashamed to make you laugh
Something from my desk to keep the smile
Perhaps loves’ ocean needs no surf
You see, we can do without a bit of bile
I need to reach the destination of your love
Which direction should I move?
Dear You, a flower, a letter, a date and a gear
That flavors our love and sweet melody
Or season the ancient lovers comedy
Sshhee, Silence, I can feel her breeze
Sweetening more than dairy cheese
O God grant thy precious mercy
Dear You, a look, a hug, a peck and kiss
Behold the love in your arms, only I could miss
Night is dawning, turn on faster
The sun is setting, a glorious reminder
Good moaning, great wishes and a lovely hiss
Love series , ouch, I think I love this
Dear, You are my only ‘’Dear You’’.