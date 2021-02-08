ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
08.02.2021 Poem

Dear You

By Ntim Gyakari
Listen to article

Dear You, a smile, a glass, a toast and a cheer

More we need in our cups and beer

I sit till I pay my faithful bill

Fear you? No, hemmed in still

 

Dear You, a sign, a gaze, a wish, and a deer

My heart goes hunting, for the best of you,

Your hotspot, I think I get the cue

Red carpet, fits only you, O here comes Vals

Let’s do this, with strange carnivals

 

Dear You, a charm, a spell, magic and bear

Men like beaches and pear

But I love pretties and pearl

My love for you is a miracle

I‘ve found the perfect arc, on love’s icicle

 

Dear You, a parcel, a joke, a token, and near

Behold my heart of love

Retold our story of dove

Keep me in your chamber

Sweetness only I remember

 

 

Dear You, a promise, a ring, a song and hear

Oh no, am not ashamed to make you laugh

Something from my desk to keep the smile

Perhaps loves’ ocean needs no surf

You see, we can do without a bit of bile

I need to reach the destination of your love

Which direction should I move?

 

Dear You, a flower, a letter, a date and a gear

That flavors our love and sweet melody

Or season the ancient lovers comedy

Sshhee, Silence, I can feel her breeze

Sweetening more than dairy cheese

O God grant thy precious mercy

 

Dear You, a look, a hug, a peck and kiss

Behold the love in your arms, only I could miss

Night is dawning, turn on faster

The sun is setting, a glorious reminder

Good moaning, great wishes and a lovely hiss

Love series , ouch, I think I love this

Dear, You are my only ‘’Dear You’’.
More Poem
Modern Ghana Links
The Church Bells And Ambulances
01.02.2021 | Poem
Bleeding
28.12.2020 | Poem
This Vote
07.12.2020 | Poem
JymWrites: So long, Africa (Jym.01)
04.12.2020 | Poem
‘Kokromoti’ Power
30.11.2020 | Poem
Campaign Promise
24.11.2020 | Poem
The Paradox Of Election 2020
19.11.2020 | Poem
Point Blank
10.11.2020 | Poem
Let Us Rise Oh Youths Of Ghana
30.10.2020 | Poem
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

C/R: Assin Atonsu portion of Cape Coast-Kumasi highway caves...
12 hours ago

E/R: Tipper truck kills girl cooking in a kitchen at Senchi-...
12 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line