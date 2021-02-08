Bernard Ekow Aggrey Initiative to reach out to society

Committed to its mission and vision of presenting Jesus Christ to all nations by the power of the Holy Spirit through charity evangelism and theatrical performance and education in rural areas, the Bernard Ekow Aggrey (BEA) initiatives have been launched in Takoradi with a call on public-spirited individuals to donate generously to the foundation.

The BEA initiatives are featured in four distinct areas namely, Make A Life Foundation,Project One Thousand,Royal Theater and Xyzlex Dealings.

At an impressive ceremony to launch the initiatives at Takoradi in the Western Region,Founder of the initiatives,Mr.Bernard Ekow Aggrey disclosed that his calling to establish foundation was to win 1,ooo souls for Christ Jesus,assist children in rural areas in its outreach prógramme through education,health and distribution of foodstuffs to deprived children as well as pitching projects in various communities.

Mr.Aggrey said one effective way of spreading the gospel,was through theatrical performance.

He said the BEA initiative was founded on the altars of Giving, Soul-Winning, Discipleship and Outreach programming.

According to Mr.Aggrey,in fulfilment of it's core mandate,the BEA foundation has been moving to rural communities to assist them in developmental projects and evangelism.

The projects include the Sankor charity visit and evangelism, Aprapranso charity visit, evangelism, and pavilion building for the Sunday School.

It also visited the Sekondi school for Austic children and the visit to the Sekondi female prisons and evangelism.

The Effia-Nkwanta children's ward visit and street feeding project, the Amanful street preaching, and evangelism.

He added the Sekondi sanitizer and nose masks distribution and evangelism on the street.

The foundation had also completed an outreach programme at Angu where food stuff were distributed to deprived children.

Mr.Aggrey revealed that the foundation had embarked upon ghetto evangelism especially at New Takoradi atimed at winning more souls for Christ.

He admitted that more lines were being touched and used the occasion to advise the youngsters to be focused and pursue their goals and aspirations in life.

The Presiding Member of the Effia-Kwesimintim Municipal Assembly, Mr. John Davies promised to assist the BEA by linking the foundation to Assembly members for more patronage.