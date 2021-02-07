ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
07.02.2021 Social News

C/R: Assin Atonsu portion of Cape Coast-Kumasi highway caves-in

C/R: Assin Atonsu portion of Cape Coast-Kumasi highway caves-in
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

A section of the Cape Coast-Fosu-Kumasi Highway has caved in at Atonsu, near Assin Fosu in the Assin Central Municipality of the Central Region.

The situation is making vehicular movement difficult.

Residents said that section of the road had shown cracks, a sign of possible cave-in, for some years now.

The Ghana News Agency observed that a tunnel, in which a nearby stream flows into an open drain under the road, had been affected by the damage, resulting in the soil becoming soggy.

The situation has forced drivers plying the route to use only one lane of the road, creating heavy vehicular traffic.

This has left many heavy duty vehicles plying the Cape Coast - Côte d'Ivoire route stranded.

Mr Nicholas Fiifi Baako, the Municipal Chief Executive, in an interview with the GNA, assured residents and commuters of the Assembly's resolve to solve the problem to ease traffic.

Mr Samuel Akuoko, the Central Regional Director, Ministry of Roads and Highways, said some road contractors would soon be engaged to get the road fixed.

"We are in talks with the contractor working on the Adiembra road and he has promised to mobilise his men to site to get the broken bridge fixed. If that doesn't work, we will get another contractor to fix it immediately," he said.

—GNA

More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
Citi FM’s Umaru Sanda celebrates his close friend’s birthday with a life-changing story
07.02.2021 | Social News
COVID-19 scare: Fears of workers at Justice Ministry allayed after disinfection exercise
07.02.2021 | Social News
E/R: Tipper truck kills girl cooking in a kitchen at Senchi-Amanfrom
07.02.2021 | Social News
Ho Assembly Intensifies GH¢20 spot fine on persons without nose masks
07.02.2021 | Social News
Tamale: Teachers who boycotted work over assault on headmaster to resume
07.02.2021 | Social News
A/R: Four children rescued from suspected kidnapper
07.02.2021 | Social News
Covid-19: Churches failing to observe safety protocols will be sanctioned – Christian Council
07.02.2021 | Social News
18 months-old baby allegedly murdered
07.02.2021 | Social News
Garu residents lament increasing tricycle accidents
06.02.2021 | Social News
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

C/R: Assin Atonsu portion of Cape Coast-Kumasi highway caves...
2 hours ago

E/R: Tipper truck kills girl cooking in a kitchen at Senchi-...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line