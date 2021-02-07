E/R: Tipper truck kills girl cooking in a kitchen at Senchi-Amanfrom

Listen to article

A faulty tipper truck has crushed a 22-year-old Senior High School leaver, Anita Asieduwaa Ama Nkrumah, to death when she was in a kitchen cooking at Senchi-Amanfrom in the Asuogyaman District of the Eastern Region this weekend.

According to reports, the tipper truck driver with registration number GN-6025-16 belonging to Afcons Construction Company Limited was driving along a dusty road close to its sand winning base which is about 150 meters from the home of the victim, when the incident happened.

The truck as gathered after being filled with sand was negotiating a sharp bend on its way from the sight when it lost its balance and fell on the kitchen, a detached, wooden makeshift structure located close to the road in which the victim was said to be preparing food, flattening it in the process.

The deceased whose body was retrieved by the Police has since been deposited at a certain facility morgue for autopsy had her intestines gushed out with severe head, leg, and hand injuries.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Daniel Yeboah, Akosombo District Police Commander who visited the scene when he had the information said the police would hunt for the unidentified driver of the truck to help in the conduct of investigations into the accident.

The Mother of the deceased, Patience Osabutey who was in tears said she was on the farm when she was called and informed about the incident.

According to her, her daughter was home in the morning when she set off to work, only to hear the gory news.

“I wasn't at home [when the accident happened]. My daughter was home when I left. I received several calls while on the farm that there had been an accident at our house so I rushed back home. I was told she had suffered injuries to the hands and legs but a lot of people were wailing when I got home,” Esther Osabutey narrated.

The deceased completed the Manya Krobo Senior High School at Odumase – Krobo in 2017 and was preparing to enter the Winneba Community Nursing Training College later in the year before the tragedy.

The accident attracted a large group of mourners to the house of the family.

The truck involved in the accident was later towed from the scene to the Senchi Police Station.

—Daily Guide