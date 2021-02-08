Herbs can heal, drive away evil spirits — Dr. Saba

The founder and owner of Sabash Herbal Centre, Dr. Saba popularly called Sabash has revealed that there are herbs used to chase away evil spirits.

He said while some are used to heal people from their ailments others are used to exorcise evil spirits from people.

"There are herbs and there are herbs but you need to know herbs in order to work with it".

Speaking on Television CK monitored on YouTube, Dr. Saba said they are hidden truths our forefathers left behind.

He gave an example that, there are some people who always complain of having bad dreams. He added when it happens like that, there some two herbs that can be added to a third herb called bullet for the person to use.

Explaining he said the herbs are grounded and mixed with a pomade for the person to use. "All the bad dreams that the person have always been experiencing shall vanish".

When asked how come a mixture of herbs would be able to drive away evil spirits, he explained that, during the olden days, it was normally heard that, some deity struck down a witch or wizard with mixture of herbs.

He explained further that, there is a particular herb called "Gbelɛlɛlɛ". He added no witch or wizard can ever cross that plant. He continued that, from time immemorial almost all traditional priest have relied on herbs for almost all the things they do because according to him, there is power in herbs.

Dr Saba indicated that there are situations where people complain about spiritually attacked and unable to sleep. "When that happens such people complain about having a burning sensation around their bodies or that they feel something is moving through their bodies".

"All we do is not to boil medicine for the person but rather use our two palms to rub herbs in order to extract the medicinal ingredient for the person to drink and that stops the problem".

Dr Saba in concluding advised that there is a lot of power and potency in herbs. "This is all that Ghanaians need and have a belief in what we have and seek herbal remedies for both our spiritual and medicinal needs."