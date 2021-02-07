ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
07.02.2021 Headlines

Council of State election: 102 files in 16 regions

Council of State election: 102 files in 16 regions
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

One hundred and two candidates from 16 regions had filed to contest the regional slots of the Council of State on February 12 at the close of nominations on February 4.

Key among the candidates are Mr Enoch Tei Mensah, former Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram and former Minister of Youth and Sports in the Rawlings' administration, who will come face to face with Nii Kotei Dzani, the outgone representative of the Greater Accra Region, for their region.

Others are Mr Alhassan Andani, former Chief Executive of Stanbic Bank; Mr Ras Mubarak, immediate past MP for Kumbungu, who are vying with four others to represent the Northern Region; Mr Kojo Agyenim Boateng, journalist; immediate past member of the council representating Bono Region; the Akrofosohene, Nana Owusu Achiaw Brempong, immediate past member representing the Ashanti Region and Ms Eunice Jacqueline Buah, a businesswoman, who is seeking re-election for the Western regional slot.

more to follow...

---graphic.com

More Headlines
Modern Ghana Links
Kumasi: Two female students of St Louis JHS kidnapped
07.02.2021 | Headlines
Indians storm Akufo-Addo's Facebook page, demand release of an Indian politician allegedly held in Ghana
07.02.2021 | Headlines
Osu Mantse reported dead
07.02.2021 | Headlines
Covid-19: Palmer-Buckle tests positive, receiving treatment at Ga East
06.02.2021 | Headlines
50 MPs still 'dodging' covid-19 test
06.02.2021 | Headlines
I'm not yet successful, what I've been through in life is why I pray the way I do — Duncan-Williams
05.02.2021 | Headlines
15 MPs, 56 staff test positive for COVID; Parliament to reduce sitting
04.02.2021 | Headlines
NDC’s Deputy Organiser for Savannah Region aka 'Chuu' reported dead
04.02.2021 | Headlines
Public officers cited for corruption to be referred to A-G, OSP
04.02.2021 | Headlines
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

A/R: Four children rescued from suspected kidnapper
2 hours ago

Kumasi: Two female students of St Louis JHS kidnapped
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line