Council of State election: 102 files in 16 regions

One hundred and two candidates from 16 regions had filed to contest the regional slots of the Council of State on February 12 at the close of nominations on February 4.

Key among the candidates are Mr Enoch Tei Mensah, former Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram and former Minister of Youth and Sports in the Rawlings' administration, who will come face to face with Nii Kotei Dzani, the outgone representative of the Greater Accra Region, for their region.

Others are Mr Alhassan Andani, former Chief Executive of Stanbic Bank; Mr Ras Mubarak, immediate past MP for Kumbungu, who are vying with four others to represent the Northern Region; Mr Kojo Agyenim Boateng, journalist; immediate past member of the council representating Bono Region; the Akrofosohene, Nana Owusu Achiaw Brempong, immediate past member representing the Ashanti Region and Ms Eunice Jacqueline Buah, a businesswoman, who is seeking re-election for the Western regional slot.

more to follow...

---graphic.com