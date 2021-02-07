Bono Region: How Wenchi residents are sharing water with animals, bitten by snakes [Photos]

Listen to article

Residents of Buasu Kwame Pinsang Electoral Area in the Wenchi Municipality of the Bono Region have been sharing one source of water with animals.

Women, mostly, engage cattle and sheep in a competition for the only source of drinking water for several communities.

Residents blame the issue on the lack of portable drinking water in the area — a reason they constantly share the stream with animals.

Even though they are much aware of the danger associated with drinking unsafe water, they say they have no choice.

The affected communities are Kannease No1., Kannease, Gambia, Atakorakurom, Osei Kurom, Dan Nyame, Nyame Bekyere and Pretua.

The Sustainable Development Goal six which Ghana is a signatory to, expect member nations to ensure access to water and sanitation for all by 2030 but Ghana may be far from reaching that dream due to worrying situations in remote areas.

The Assembly Member for the Buasu Kwame Pinsang Electoral Area, Emmanuel Dekyi disclosed in an interview with this reporter Nana Anfreh Damanta on Friday February 5, 2021 that they have been sharing the stream with cattle for the past decades.

He noted that the construction of boreholes in four villages in the area have been abandoned for several years.

According to him, several people have been bitten by snakes and other creeping animals at the stream.

He appealed to government, NGOs, philanthropist to come to the aid.

To help, kindly call the Assembly Member for the Buasu Kwame Pinsang Electoral Area, Emmanuel Dekyi on 0506237573.