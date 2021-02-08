2020 best teacher launches maiden ICT Fun Club at Tema

Mr. Eric Asomani Asante, the winner of the 2020 Best Teacher Annual Awards has launched his maiden ICT Fun Club in Tema over the weekend.

Mr. Asomani Asante explained that, his main motive for the club is to train four students and a teacher selected from each school among eight selected schools.

He added, these four students and a teacher selected would serve as master trainers who are required to act as ambassadors to train their peers in their respective schools.

The actual training for the master trainers according to Mr. Asomani Asante starts on the 12th of February, 2021 at the Naylor SDA School Computer Lab located at Tema Community Six. He added, the training will be on every Friday between 2pm and 3pm.

The 2020 Best Teacher added that, he intends to expand the activities of the Club to Akoase and its environs since he received his basic and secondary education from that district.

According to him, technology would be the driver of the world going forward and this is his contribution towards making more students have access to ICT education and become technologically inclined.

He stated further that, his gesture was to ensure fair usage of technological tools in education in this digital age.

The program hosted important dignitaries such as the Tema Metro Director of Education, Mrs. Bernice Ofori, Hon. Nii Noi, Tema Cental Member of Parliament, headteachers, officers from the Metro Education Directorate and participants from the selected schools.