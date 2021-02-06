Covid-19: Palmer-Buckle tests positive, receiving treatment at Ga East

Metropolitan Archbishop of Cape Coast, Most Reverend Charles Gabriel Palmer-Buckle has tested positive to covid-19.

He is receiving treatment at the Ga East Treatment and Isolation Centre in Accra.

This was confirmed in a personal short video he shared on social media.

“I just thought sending this message out to those of you who are my loved ones, at least it will let you know, I have survived it for five days and therefore I encourage anybody who is afflicted not to be afraid because, yes COVID is real but healing is equally real if we will do the best”, the Catholic Priest said in the video he posted on Saturday from the facility’s recovery garden.

The man of God urged Ghanaians to commit to "Prayer, Protocols and Prayer”, to combat the virus.

“My advice is what I call the three Ps; Prayer, Protocols and Prayer and you can add two more to it and protocols and prayer so it becomes five Ps.

“Let us continue praying, thanking God for the doctors, the nurses, the front line workers and the great good job they are doing. They are really stretched out and stressed out, they need our prayerful support, love and concern for themselves and anything God can help them to do”.