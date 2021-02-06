ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
06.02.2021 Headlines

Covid-19: Palmer-Buckle tests positive, receiving treatment at Ga East

By Reporter
Covid-19: Palmer-Buckle tests positive, receiving treatment at Ga East
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Metropolitan Archbishop of Cape Coast, Most Reverend Charles Gabriel Palmer-Buckle has tested positive to covid-19.

He is receiving treatment at the Ga East Treatment and Isolation Centre in Accra.

This was confirmed in a personal short video he shared on social media.

“I just thought sending this message out to those of you who are my loved ones, at least it will let you know, I have survived it for five days and therefore I encourage anybody who is afflicted not to be afraid because, yes COVID is real but healing is equally real if we will do the best”, the Catholic Priest said in the video he posted on Saturday from the facility’s recovery garden.

The man of God urged Ghanaians to commit to "Prayer, Protocols and Prayer”, to combat the virus.

“My advice is what I call the three Ps; Prayer, Protocols and Prayer and you can add two more to it and protocols and prayer so it becomes five Ps.

“Let us continue praying, thanking God for the doctors, the nurses, the front line workers and the great good job they are doing. They are really stretched out and stressed out, they need our prayerful support, love and concern for themselves and anything God can help them to do”.

More Headlines
Modern Ghana Links
Osu Mantse reported dead
07.02.2021 | Headlines
50 MPs still 'dodging' covid-19 test
06.02.2021 | Headlines
I'm not yet successful, what I've been through in life is why I pray the way I do — Duncan-Williams
05.02.2021 | Headlines
15 MPs, 56 staff test positive for COVID; Parliament to reduce sitting
04.02.2021 | Headlines
NDC’s Deputy Organiser for Savannah Region aka 'Chuu' reported dead
04.02.2021 | Headlines
Public officers cited for corruption to be referred to A-G, OSP
04.02.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo re-elected as ECOWAS Chair
04.02.2021 | Headlines
Pramkese Robbery: Kade MP assures constituents, police of resources to boost security
03.02.2021 | Headlines
Bagbin summons COCOBOD CEO over indebtedness to license buying companies, farmers
03.02.2021 | Headlines
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Osu Mantse reported dead
9 minutes ago

Tempane: 'Lizard' students complain of chest, waist and neck...
14 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line