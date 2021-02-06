ModernGhanalogo

06.02.2021 Health

COVID-19: UK strain driving transmission in Ghana – WACCBIP

COVID-19: UK strain driving transmission in Ghana – WACCBIP
The West African Centre for Cell Biology of Infectious Pathogens (WACCBIP) at the University of Ghana has revealed that the new COVID-19 strain from the United Kingdom (UK) is currently driving new local infections in Ghana.

WACCBIP arrived at this conclusion through its January sequencing of samples from its sites across the country.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had earlier indicated that a new strain of Coronavirus had been recorded among passengers who had been isolated to curtail a spread.

The Director of WACCIP however indicated that their findings show that there is a considerable spread of the contagions in Ghana.

“Data shows clearly that B.1.1.7 (first reported in the UK) is now the predominant strain driving local transmission in Ghana,” Director of the WACCBIP, Dr. Gordon Awandare said in a Facebook post.

This new variant, which is also known as B.1.1.7 SARS-CoV-2, is one of a few mutated strains of the virus which scientists say could be more contagious and is fast-spreading in about 70 countries worldwide.

There are currently 6,095 COVID-19 active cases in Ghana.

Nine more people have succumbed to the virus, putting the death toll at 449 while cumulative infections stand at 70,046 with 63,502 recoveries/discharges.

—citinewsroom

